PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on September 10th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

PPG stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,431,000 after purchasing an additional 233,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,658,000 after purchasing an additional 167,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

