Presearch Price Down 1.8% This Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $34.37 million and approximately $95,497.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0867 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00266215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 141.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

