Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-4.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 360,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.