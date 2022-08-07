Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Magna International by 5,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

MGA stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

