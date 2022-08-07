Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $58.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $58,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

