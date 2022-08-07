Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

