Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in United Rentals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

NYSE URI opened at $323.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

