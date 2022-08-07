Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.