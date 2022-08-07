Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 122,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

