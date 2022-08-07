Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Shares of COST opened at $540.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average of $515.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

