Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $301.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.10 and its 200 day moving average is $289.32. The stock has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

