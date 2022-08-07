Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,425 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,425 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 117,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 121,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

