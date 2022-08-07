Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,729 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $120.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.