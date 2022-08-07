Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $4,169.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,704,742 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.