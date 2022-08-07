Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of PRMW opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.13. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.98 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

