PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,639. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.09.
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PRCT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
