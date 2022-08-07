PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,639. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRCT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

