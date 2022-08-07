PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PRCT traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 585,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

