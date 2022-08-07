Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,130 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,022 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

