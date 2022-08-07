Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $8.63 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after acquiring an additional 699,057 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.40.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $431.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.