Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,932.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,142.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.