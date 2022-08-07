Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $182,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

