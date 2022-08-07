Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $517,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Prologis by 155.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

