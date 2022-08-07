Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.47% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.
Provention Bio Stock Up 3.0 %
PRVB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,790. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
