Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.47% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Provention Bio Stock Up 3.0 %

PRVB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,790. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Provention Bio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

