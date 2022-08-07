Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.