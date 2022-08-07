Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.