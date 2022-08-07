Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 6.6 %

TSLA opened at $864.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $743.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $841.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.