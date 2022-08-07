Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2,808.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 186,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 179,627 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.