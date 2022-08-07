Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lennar by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $3,995,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

