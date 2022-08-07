Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

