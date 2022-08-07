Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,975.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

