Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.