Public Mint Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $13,916.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

