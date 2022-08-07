Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

