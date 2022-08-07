Pyxis Tankers Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $19.18 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

