Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Bruker Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after buying an additional 1,790,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after buying an additional 296,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 77,881 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

