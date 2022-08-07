Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.