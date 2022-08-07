Qtum Price Tops $4.17 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00017893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $435.20 million and approximately $49.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,278,172 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

