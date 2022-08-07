QUAI DAO Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $195,882.72 and approximately $86,217.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00633330 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014662 BTC.
QUAI DAO Coin Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
