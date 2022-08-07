QUAI DAO Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $195,882.72 and approximately $86,217.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00633330 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014662 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

