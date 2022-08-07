QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

