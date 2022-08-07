QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

