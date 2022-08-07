Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $25.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on XM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

XM opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after buying an additional 1,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.6% in the first quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 4,337,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares during the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

