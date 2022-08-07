Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,245.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $19,245.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.75 or 0.07370469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00164371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00265577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00730743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00609706 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005713 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,472,970 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

