Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.10. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

