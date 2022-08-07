Rage Fan Market Cap Reaches $105,492.38 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $105,492.38 and $10,802.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00620346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

