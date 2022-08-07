Rai Reflex Index Price Hits $2.93 on Top Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00012705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $178,558.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 137.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00632357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,648,214 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.