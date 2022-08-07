Raymond James Weighs in on Definity Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.99.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.