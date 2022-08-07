Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

