Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

