Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $72.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

