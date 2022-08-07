RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0039

RED (RED) traded up 67% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. RED has a total market capitalization of $512,253.17 and approximately $153,247.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00266215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 141.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002296 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

